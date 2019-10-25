Deltec Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,147 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,352 shares during the quarter. American Airlines Group makes up about 4.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of American Airlines Group worth $19,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in American Airlines Group by 4,545.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 113.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in American Airlines Group by 141.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,194 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

In related news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 6,930 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $201,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,138.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Embler acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $112,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,706.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $29.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.70. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 588.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

