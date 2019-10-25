Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $392,000 Stake in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Embraer by 114,300.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Embraer by 19.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Embraer by 6,880.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.05% of the company’s stock.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Embraer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $17.89 on Friday. Embraer SA has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.62 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Embraer SA will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

