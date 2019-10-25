Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,215 Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 64.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 104.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 62.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Shares of Mercadolibre stock opened at $551.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.54. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $257.52 and a 52 week high of $698.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $553.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of -672.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Mercadolibre had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $545.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mercadolibre from $560.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Mercadolibre from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BTIG Research upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.06.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.