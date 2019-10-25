Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys 7,500 Shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU)

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 562.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 829,823 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter worth $2,750,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter worth $1,460,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter worth $1,066,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CEPU opened at $2.75 on Friday. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $433.01 million, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. CENT PUERTO S A/S had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CEPU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. CENT PUERTO S A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

