Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 123.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,747,000 after buying an additional 986,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,812,000 after buying an additional 91,816 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 34.2% in the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,267,000 after buying an additional 345,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 21.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after buying an additional 195,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Credit LP bought a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,551,000.

Get ConturaEnergyInc . alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRA opened at $24.07 on Friday. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.15.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.70 million. ConturaEnergyInc .’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut ConturaEnergyInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on ConturaEnergyInc . from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

In other news, CFO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $32,023.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Geiger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $32,610.00. Insiders have sold a total of 516,014 shares of company stock valued at $16,995,007 over the last three months.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.