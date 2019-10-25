Deckers Outdoor’s (DECK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Pivotal Research

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Pivotal Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $193.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DECK. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $180.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.93.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

NYSE:DECK opened at $156.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.69. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $106.20 and a one year high of $180.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.39. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,368,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 53,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.