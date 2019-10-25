Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $885-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $909.90 million.Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY20 guidance to $8.90-9.05 EPS.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deckers Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.93.

DECK traded down $5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.88. 957,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.65. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $110.20 and a 52-week high of $180.76.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.11 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,368,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

