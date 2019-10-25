Davis R M Inc. Sells 3,090 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.14% of Nordson worth $11,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.17, for a total value of $2,018,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $694,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,471,326.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,176 shares of company stock worth $8,276,661 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NDSN opened at $154.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $110.16 and a 12 month high of $155.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $559.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.74 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Longbow Research set a $160.00 target price on Nordson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

