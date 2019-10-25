Davis R M Inc. Has $5.93 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 89,482 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 3,466.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 66.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 172.0% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $52.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Hologic had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Hologic to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.48.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $381,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $9,480,692.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

