Davis R M Inc. Grows Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $37,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $194.35 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $145.95 and a 52-week high of $206.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.08. Linde had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Linde from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.59.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

