Davis R M Inc. Decreases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $19,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,079,000 after buying an additional 1,237,467 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 30,736.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 785,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after buying an additional 782,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,222,000 after buying an additional 508,554 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,444,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,615,000 after buying an additional 339,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,898,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $374.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays set a $415.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

In related news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $23,812,776.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $354.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $223.63 and a one year high of $383.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

