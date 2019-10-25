Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 300.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Barclays set a $226.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total value of $578,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $6,339,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $11,280,427 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $210.31 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

