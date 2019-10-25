Datum (DAT) One Day Volume Tops $149,634.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Datum has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $149,634.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One Datum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, COSS, Kucoin and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00216307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.96 or 0.01538669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00032959 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00088926 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,435,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, COSS and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

