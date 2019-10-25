Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

NYSE:DQ traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.58. 59,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,749. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Daqo New Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $65.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

