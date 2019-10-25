Dalata Hotel Group PLC (LON:DAL) Insider Acquires £9,891 in Stock

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (LON:DAL) insider Elizabeth McMeikan bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.15) per share, with a total value of £9,891 ($12,924.34).

LON:DAL traded down GBX 1.72 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 469.28 ($6.13). The company had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,711. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 438.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 458.99. The company has a market cap of $866.48 million and a P/E ratio of 10.64. Dalata Hotel Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 379.50 ($4.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 535 ($6.99).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of €0.04 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Dalata Hotel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

