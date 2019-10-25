Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €54.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €53.52 ($62.24).

DAI stock traded up €0.82 ($0.95) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €52.88 ($61.49). The stock had a trading volume of 5,747,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of €46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of €48.77. Daimler has a 52-week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 52-week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

