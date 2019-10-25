Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Daily Journal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $286.14 on Friday. Daily Journal has a 1 year low of $192.83 and a 1 year high of $289.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.44.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. raised its stake in Daily Journal by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 273,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Daily Journal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Daily Journal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

