Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $574.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.66 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

NASDAQ:CY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.35. 3,391,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,976. Cypress Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $68,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,579.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,880. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

