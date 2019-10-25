CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

CYBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CyberOptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of CyberOptics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CyberOptics stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 43,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,835. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $119.22 million, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). CyberOptics had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in CyberOptics by 193.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 31,956 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CyberOptics by 727.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

