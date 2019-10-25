CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CYBE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 43,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,835. The firm has a market cap of $119.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 0.09. CyberOptics has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.97%. Equities analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,914,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 31,956 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

