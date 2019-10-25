Cwm LLC Has $6.97 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $104.07 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $104.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.58.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.6903 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.