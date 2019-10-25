Cwm LLC Has $5.30 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,954.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,189 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,255 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Adobe by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Adobe by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $269.70 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $313.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.83 and its 200-day moving average is $283.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $322.00 to $313.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on Adobe from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.04.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $867,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,226 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

