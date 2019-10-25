Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,476 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Welbilt by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Welbilt by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Welbilt by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Welbilt by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Welbilt by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter.

WBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

In other Welbilt news, CEO William Johnson acquired 13,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $200,010.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,399.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WBT opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.67. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $19.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 52.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

