CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.47.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.39.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

