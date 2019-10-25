CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) is St. James Investment Company LLC’s 9th Largest Position

St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 766,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 174,824 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 4.5% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $48,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,578,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $86,022,000 after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 29,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,897,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Bank of America raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.39.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.11. 2,790,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,157,101. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

