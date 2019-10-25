Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.31

Shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 5281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

CUBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $676.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $32,157.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 58.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 136.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.