Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ‘at least $3.00’ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.78. Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUBI. ValuEngine lowered Customers Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday. Sandler O’Neill lowered Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.19.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

NYSE CUBI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 241,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,835. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $676.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider James T. Collins sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $113,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.