CryptoPing (PING) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $69.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. CryptoPing has a market cap of $413,648.00 and $69.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 149.8% against the US dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00221072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.08 or 0.01480946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00035893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00093267 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

