Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $95,840.00

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 25th. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $39.84 million and approximately $95,840.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00007399 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. Over the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00041033 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.08 or 0.05970212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000258 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00044649 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030204 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

