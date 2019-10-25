Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.86

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.46, with a volume of 27965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on CROX. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. CL King upgraded shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Get Crocs alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Crocs had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 7,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $183,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Crocs by 14.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Crocs during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the second quarter worth about $265,000.

Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.