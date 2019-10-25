Critical Survey: HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) and Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) and Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HMS and Points International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS $598.29 million 4.85 $54.99 million $0.84 39.70 Points International $376.24 million 0.40 $7.79 million N/A N/A

HMS has higher revenue and earnings than Points International.

Profitability

This table compares HMS and Points International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS 16.08% 15.22% 10.16% Points International 3.05% 29.15% 10.20%

Volatility & Risk

HMS has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Points International has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HMS and Points International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS 0 2 8 0 2.80 Points International 0 0 1 0 3.00

HMS currently has a consensus target price of $42.98, suggesting a potential upside of 28.89%. Points International has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.19%. Given Points International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Points International is more favorable than HMS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of HMS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Points International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of HMS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HMS beats Points International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, children's health insurance program, and other healthcare payers, as well as a subcontractor. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward. The Platform Partners segment offers various applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform (LCP); and provides loyalty programs, merchants, and other consumer service applications leverage the LCP to distribute loyalty currency and loyalty commerce transactions through multiple channels, including loyalty program, co-branded, and third-party channels. The Points Travel segment provides online travel bookings, including Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

