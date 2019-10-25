Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given a $72.50 Price Target by Chardan Capital Analysts

Chardan Capital set a $72.50 target price on Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRSP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of CRSP opened at $39.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,136.56% and a negative return on equity of 51.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 915.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 553.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

