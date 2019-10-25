Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Receives Outperform Overweight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform overweight rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Crescent Point Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.59.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

NYSE:CPG opened at $4.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $706.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.48 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 58.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,840,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 45.9% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,998,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 1,258,436 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 95,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 22,468 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 257.4% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 228,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 164,500 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2,237.1% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,276,000 after buying an additional 3,163,300 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.