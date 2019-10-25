Credit Suisse Group Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $430.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHTR. Benchmark set a $422.00 price target on Charter Communications and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $429.45.

CHTR stock traded up $27.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $462.19. 2,254,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,925. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $272.91 and a 52-week high of $469.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $424.71 and a 200-day moving average of $395.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44,742 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 461,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 551,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,067,000 after purchasing an additional 51,478 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

