Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) to Underperform

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

THLEF has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thales in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

THLEF opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.89. Thales has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $133.88.

Thales SA provides various solutions for customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Transport, and Defence and Security segments. It offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

