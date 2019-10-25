Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Credicorp accounts for about 1.2% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Credicorp by 29.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 146.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $214.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.74. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $199.83 and a fifty-two week high of $252.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.45). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $971.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $8.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

