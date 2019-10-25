Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 117 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,390,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,323,000 after buying an additional 474,495 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,238,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,561,000 after purchasing an additional 358,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,769,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,513,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,995,000 after purchasing an additional 265,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.63.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $108.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.78.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.53 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

