Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 405.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,824,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,311,000 after buying an additional 512,964 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,442.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 394,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after buying an additional 387,815 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,601,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,806,000 after buying an additional 203,809 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 100.5% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 366,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,093,000 after buying an additional 183,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,609,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,433,000 after buying an additional 165,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $55.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.37. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $55.93.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4855 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

