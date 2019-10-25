Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 116.0% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 34.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE DE opened at $172.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $176.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.21.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.