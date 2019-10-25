Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 115 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 84.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at about $3,545,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at about $2,382,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 36.8% during the second quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,955,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $2,201,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,130.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,452 shares of company stock valued at $28,252,925 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $107.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.43. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $132.13. The stock has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

