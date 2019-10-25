Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) has received an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $12.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Crawford & Company an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CRD.B shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of CRD.B stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Crawford & Company has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $501.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Crawford & Company will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crawford & Company (CRD.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.