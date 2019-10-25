Craig Hallum Upgrades Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Buy

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,567,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385,363. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.65. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,340,891.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Applied Materials by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,351,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,273,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,052 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,611,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735,173 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,880,737 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $713,204,000 after acquiring an additional 364,769 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2,914.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,951 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $510,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $379,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

