CPS Technologies (CPSH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 53.81% and a negative net margin of 14.13%.

Shares of CPSH opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

