CPChain (CPC) Price Reaches $0.0053 on Exchanges

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. In the last week, CPChain has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $496,824.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00818363 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000780 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000931 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.