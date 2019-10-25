Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $215.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NSC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Cascend Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.76.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC stock opened at $183.18 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $138.65 and a 1-year high of $211.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.63.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 525 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 525 shares in the company, valued at $100,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.