Cowen Increases Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $265.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a positive rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $159.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.89.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE EW traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,541. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.93. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $238.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 372 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total value of $79,805.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total transaction of $4,951,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,753,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,753 shares of company stock valued at $30,304,006 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.