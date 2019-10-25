Cowen Cuts Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target to $28.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 target price on Hawaiian and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Macquarie set a $27.00 target price on Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

Hawaiian stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.55. 30,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,547. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.79. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $755.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.85 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,435.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,749,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,269,000 after purchasing an additional 47,872 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,378,000 after buying an additional 53,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,060,000 after buying an additional 18,485 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 771,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 400,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 152,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

