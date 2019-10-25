Cowen Analysts Give Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) a $80.00 Price Target

Cowen set a $80.00 target price on Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.27.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $100.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.43. Seattle Genetics has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.77 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $278,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $500,463.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 192,859 shares of company stock valued at $14,734,342 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 333.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 215.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth $44,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

