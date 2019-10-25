Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Shares Gap Down to $15.35

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $15.35. Covanta shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 63,547 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Covanta alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -147.70, a PEG ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.96 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

In related news, EVP Castro Michael Joseph De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $170,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,667.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda J. Fisher sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $205,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,996 shares of company stock valued at $428,161. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the third quarter worth $6,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Covanta by 31.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,351,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after buying an additional 323,416 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Covanta by 15,804.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 318,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 316,092 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Covanta by 242.8% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 409,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 290,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Covanta by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,325,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,846,000 after buying an additional 272,574 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covanta Company Profile (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.