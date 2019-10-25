Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Covanta (NYSE:CVA) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Covanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Covanta has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Covanta alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVA traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.77. 2,552,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,505. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.70, a PEG ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.33. Covanta has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.96 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Covanta will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,000.00%.

In other news, Director Linda J. Fisher sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $205,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Castro Michael Joseph De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $170,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,667.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,996 shares of company stock worth $428,161 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVA. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,556,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Covanta by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,495,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Covanta by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 184,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 37,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Covanta by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.